The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Bancshares by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

FBMS opened at $26.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $814.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.89. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Friday.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

