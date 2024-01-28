The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $910.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $910.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $769.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $703.75 and its 200-day moving average is $619.89. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

