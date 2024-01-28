The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Buys $4,311,700.68 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.