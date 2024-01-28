Time Finance (LON:TIME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.85

Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.85 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.50), with a volume of 783713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.47).

Time Finance Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Time Finance news, insider Edward Rimmer sold 65,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £20,945.28 ($26,614.08). 21.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

