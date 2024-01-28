TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.22

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.22 and last traded at $95.73, with a volume of 635558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,099,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 373,294 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 101,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 138,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

