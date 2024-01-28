Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $403.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $242.20 and a 1-year high of $407.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.74.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

