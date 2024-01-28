Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $70,542.08 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $8.60 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.
