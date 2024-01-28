Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $70,542.08 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $8.60 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,828,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,732 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 733,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 563,124 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

