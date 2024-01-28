Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

TFC stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

