TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.53% of TTM Technologies worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

TTMI opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

