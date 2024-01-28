U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

