U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
