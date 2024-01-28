U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $119.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.
USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter.
U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance
U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
