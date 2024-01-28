UBS Group Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $950.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $865.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $725.69.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $767.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $693.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $768.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,703 shares of company stock worth $25,352,445 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

