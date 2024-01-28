UBS Group Trims Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price to $18.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

