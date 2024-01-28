Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Udemy by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,668 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 922,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Udemy by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 831,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Udemy Stock Up 1.6 %

UDMY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.34. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,860,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,860,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $140,106.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 367,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,526 shares of company stock worth $2,140,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

