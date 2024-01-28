Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $14.15

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $13.58. Udemy shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 100,373 shares changing hands.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $56,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,903.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $56,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,903.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $67,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

