Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $207,721,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $493.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

