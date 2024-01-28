Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $89.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

RARE opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

