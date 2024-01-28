UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 646.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,079,000 after purchasing an additional 149,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.