UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Critical Survey

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CF Bankshares pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A UniCredit 1 0 2 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and UniCredit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $51.99 million 2.24 $18.16 million $2.68 8.19 UniCredit $26.50 billion 1.95 $6.80 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 16.69% 11.96% 0.90% UniCredit 35.89% 14.67% 1.08%

Summary

UniCredit beats CF Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. It operates primarily in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Russia. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

