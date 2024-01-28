Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $159.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.07.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UHS

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,030,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,152,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.