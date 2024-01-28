Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Shares Up 2%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 5,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Music Group to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Universal Music Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.