Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Shares Up 11.4%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $1.96. 40,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 151,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.
Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.
