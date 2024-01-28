Unum Group (UNM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Unum Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $7.45-$7.76 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNM stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

