Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $155.00 at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

