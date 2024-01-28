Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 151,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.