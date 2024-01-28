Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $222,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.9% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $383.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

