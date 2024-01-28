Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after acquiring an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,190,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXF opened at $162.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

