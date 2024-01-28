Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,864,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
