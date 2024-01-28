Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,864,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,828 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

