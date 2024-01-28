Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $221.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average is $204.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $173.49 and a 52-week high of $222.58. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.