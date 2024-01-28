Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VONE opened at $221.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average is $204.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $173.49 and a 52-week high of $222.58. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.