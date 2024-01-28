Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $217,162,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,562,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after acquiring an additional 861,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after buying an additional 448,074 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.1 %

VONV opened at $72.78 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.