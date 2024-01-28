Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.