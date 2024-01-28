Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

