Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James now has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Approximately 2,354,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,474,564 shares.The stock last traded at $30.86 and had previously closed at $25.31.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on VERA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.
