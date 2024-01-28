Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,802,000 after buying an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,441,000 after buying an additional 434,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.15 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

