Veritas Investment Research Downgrades TELUS (TSE:T) to Reduce

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.77.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$24.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.61. The company has a market cap of C$35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0489987 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

