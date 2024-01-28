Vertex Energy, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

