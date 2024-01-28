Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading Up 7.2%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 23,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 91,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Mark Rothera bought 52,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,526.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 139.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.