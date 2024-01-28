Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the December 31st total of 146,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Virco Mfg. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $206.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $44,712.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,203 shares in the company, valued at $797,401.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $52,472. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 27.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.