Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 89,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $757,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $245.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $248.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.05.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

