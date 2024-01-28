Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

