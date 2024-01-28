Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $4.85 on Friday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,367.31% and a negative return on equity of 188.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistagen Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 934,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,432,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 269,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 1,486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 846,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 792,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.