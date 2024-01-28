Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares changing hands.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volt Information Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

