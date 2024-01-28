Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

