Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Decreased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 30.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.62 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

