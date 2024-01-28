Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $51.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

