Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) Shares Down 4.7%

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 279,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 368,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Webuy Global Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91.

Webuy Global Company Profile

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

