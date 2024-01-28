Wells Fargo & Company Boosts GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $140.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.50.

Get GATX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GATX

GATX Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GATX opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the third quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in GATX by 95.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.