Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $48.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.65 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

