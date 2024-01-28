Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

