Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.23 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Western Digital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.